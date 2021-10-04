World Moscow's reciprocity: Ambassador expelled Russia declared the diplomat of the Embassy of North Macedonia in Moscow a persona non grata in response to Skopje's expulsion of Russian embassy officials. Source: Sputnik Monday, October 4, 2021 | 12:10 Tweet Share Foto: Depostiphotos/matwey

As specified in the announcement of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the charge d'affaires of North Macedonia in Russia, Olivera Chaushevska Dimovska, was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, where she was handed a note on expulsion.



"This measure is a response to the unjustified decision made by North Macedonia in August this year, when it declared the diplomat of the Russian embassy in Skopje a persona non grata," the statement reads.



By the way, this is a reciprocal measure, since North Macedonia expelled the Russian diplomat on August 17. As Skopje officially announced at the time, the Russian official was expelled by order of the Macedonian government due to activities contrary to the Vienna Convention.



It is also stated that the Government has thus taken measures to protect its national security, but also to protect the security of the allies and the alliance to which it belongs.