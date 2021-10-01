World The secret document was published - why was CIA agent really withdrawn from Belgrade? An elite team of scientists advising State Department concluded that "Havana syndrome", from which U.S. diplomats suffer, was not caused by ultrasonic weapons. Source: B92, Sputnik Friday, October 1, 2021 | 09:07 Tweet Share Shutterstock/ Gil C

It is an excerpt from a secret report that has now been published in the American media.



A report by the JASON Advisory Group, made up of top scientists in the United States for decades, concluded that in eight of the 21 incidents, the sound reported by diplomats was most likely from crickets.



Biologists say a sound suspected to have caused headaches, nausea, and possible brain damage among diplomats is actually of insects chirping. This is stated in the report that was made in November 2018, and only now has it been disclosed, Buzzfeed News writes, and RT reports.



So far, about 200 U.S. diplomats from different countries have reported that they have fallen ill with the so-called "Havana syndrome", a mysterious disease whose symptoms are migraine, nausea, memory disorder and dizziness. The first case was recorded in Cuba in 2016, after which it was named. The last reported case happened with a diplomat who served in Belgrade.



The team of American scientists states in the report that the symptoms reported by diplomats are real, but that "psychogenic effects can explain important components of the reported symptoms". This report has so far been classified and has not been submitted to a panel of the National Academy of Sciences, whose report on the "Havana Syndrome" last year concluded that it was most likely a "directed frequency" affecting diplomats, i.e. microwaves.



However, the JASON group's report claims quite differently.



"No credible energy source (be it radio waves, microwaves or ultrasound) can produce recorded audio / video signals and reported health effects. The recorded sound is of either mechanical or biological origin rather than electronic," the elite report of U.S. scientists said.



They also identified a possible sound source that was recorded during the "sonic attack" on American diplomats. In their opinion, it is a sound produced by a cricket of the species Anurogryllus celerinictus.



The species was identified as a possible cause of the "Havana syndrome", i.e. as a source of a mysterious sound, in January 2019 by the University of California, Berkeley, the AP announced earlier. Scientists from the University of California in Los Angeles also believed that the psychogenic factor is the cause of this syndrome, i.e. stress due to working in a hostile environment.



JASON experts rejected the possibility that the mysterious sound recorded during the attack was actually some kind of microwave or ultrasound, because the electronic and Wi-Fi network where it was recorded did not suffer any interference. Also, they concluded that it does not correspond to the microwave and ultrasonic frequencies according to the calculations of the power that would be needed for their emission.



Cuban scientists, unaware of the report, announced in mid-September that claims of secret ultrasonic weapons attacking U.S. diplomats had no scientific basis, and that there was no scientific evidence of such attacks at all. They concluded that it was most likely some kind of mass psychosis.