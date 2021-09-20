World Preliminary results: After Putin - Putin Ruling Party United Russia, which supports President Vladimir Putin, won 47.19 percent of the vote in the elections for the lower house of parliament, the Duma. Source: Tanjug Monday, September 20, 2021 | 09:05 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ALEXEI DRUZHININ / KREMLIN POOL/

This was shown by the results of the Central Election Commission, based on 60.18 percent of the counted votes.



The Communist Party won 20.88 percent of the vote, followed by the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia with 7.89, Fair Russia with 7.54 and New People with 5.77 percent of voters, reports TASS.



Those parties passed the threshold for entering the Duma of 5% of the votes won. Elections for the Russian State Duma began on Friday, September 17, and the voting ended on Sunday evening.



In addition to the Duma, voters voted for the governors of nine Russian regions, as well as for the composition of 39 local and regional parliaments. The composition of the Lower House of the Russian Parliament is elected according to a mixed principle - 225 deputies are elected from party lists, and another 225 from single-mandate constituencies in one round.