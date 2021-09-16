World Macron: We killed him French President Emmanuel Macron announced that members of the French army killed the leader of the Islamic State in Greater Sahara, Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi. Source: Tanjug Thursday, September 16, 2021 | 09:15 Tweet Share Tanjug/Rewards For Justice via AP

French military forces have killed the head of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, who was wanted for deadly attacks on US soldiers and foreign aid workers.



Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi was “neutralised by French forces”, President Emmanuel Macron announced early this morning.



Macron assessed on Twitter that it was another great success in the fight against terrorist groups in the Sahel, the area between the Sahara in the north and the Sudanese savannah in the south.



He did not reveal the location where the operation was performed, Reuters reports.



Sahrawi had been a member of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb and also co-led Mujao, a Malian Islamist group responsible for kidnapping Spanish aid workers in Algeria and a group of Algerian diplomats in Mali in 2012.



Rumours of his death had circulated for weeks in Mali, but the authorities in the region had not confirmed it.



Sahrawi was also behind the killing of six French aid workers and their driver, a Nigerian citizen in 2020, and was wanted by the United States over a deadly attack on US.



Macron said in July that France would soon start reorganizing its troops in the region and that it would eventually halve the number of troops.