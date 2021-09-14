World EU recognition: "We have no choice but to establish dialogue with the Taliban" EU has no choice but to talk to the Taliban in Afghanistan, European High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said today. Source: B92 Tuesday, September 14, 2021 | 21:02 Tweet Share Foto:EPA/JOHANNA GERON / POOL

In his address to the members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Josep Borrell pointed out that Brussels would try to coordinate activities with other EU members in order to organize a diplomatic presence in Kabul.



"The crisis in Afghanistan is not over. In order to have any chance to influence anything, we have no other option but to get involved in talks with the Taliban," Borrell emphasized.



He stated that the EU will point out the importance of respecting human rights, the media report.