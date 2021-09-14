World Putin in self-isolation Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin is in self-isolation, after he had risky contact, Russia Today reports. Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, September 14, 2021 | 12:12 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianićenko, Pool, File

Kremlin said that such a decision was made after at least one person was tested positive for coronavirus, and who was in the environment of the President of Russia. The statement added that the Russian leader postponed all meetings to video calls.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, meanwhile, said Putin was absolutely healthy. "The president decided to participate online in the summits of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the CSTO, because he was in contact with people who were ill and should not put his colleagues in danger," Peskov said, reports TASS.



He stated that Putin will not attend the events directly for some time, but that self-isolation will not affect the intensity of his work online.