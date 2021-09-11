World A day that changed the world: U.S. marks 20 years since 9/11 attacks Exactly 20 years ago, on September 11, 2001, the largest terrorist attack on the territory of the United States was carried out. Source: B92 Saturday, September 11, 2021 | 16:36 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Chao Soi Cheong

This attack, carried out by 19 members of the al-Qaeda network, remains one of the most traumatic events of this century, not only for America but for the rest of the world, not as much because of itself, but more due to the consequences it caused.



2.996 people lost their lives in the attack, including all 19 terrorists, but the "legacy" of this tragic event can include tens or even hundreds of thousands of dead and wounded in the wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, terrorist attacks and anti-terrorist actions, that followed in the next two decades.



In addition, the attack shattered the illusion of the security of the United States, raised the morale of terrorists from various sides and, it can now be freely said, changed the world and relations in it forever.



B92.net portal was then, as it is today, ready to convey to readers in real time all the most important information about what actually happened in New York, as well as the reactions that followed around the world. It all started with the crash of two planes into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York. The first hit the North Tower at 08.46 Eastern Time, while the second hit the South Tower at 09.03.



Along with the attack on New York, the Pentagon in Washington was also attacked. Soon after, information about the tragic proportions began to arrive. In the first hours and days of confusion, it turned out to be inaccurate.

20 years after the attacks, about 40% of the victims, (over 1,100 people) have yet to be fully identified due to lack of usable DNA, blocking their loved ones from proper burials.

20th anniversary commemoration

Barack Obama wrote on Twitter: "Plan your own 20th anniversary commemoration and help ensure we #neverforget. Even the smallest act of service, the simplest act of kindness, is a way to honor those we lost, a way to reclaim that spirit of unity that followed 9/11.”