World History is written - teenagers schedule a duel in the US Open final! Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez will play in the US Open final. Source: B92, M.Dj. Friday, September 10, 2021 | 08:35 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

This is the first time in history that someone from the qualifications came to the finals and Emma Raducanu did it!



Currently the 73rd tennis player in the world, 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez from Canada, defeated Aryna Sabalenka after a great fight - 7: 6 (3), 4: 6, 6: 4.



Battle with World No. 2 lasted two hours and 24 minutes.



In the deciding set, Leylah played flawlessly, the same as she had done against Kerber and Osaka.



She made a break in the sixth and took a 4: 2 lead, but dropped it immediately. However, when Sabalenka served to stay in the match, Fernandez made a break and came to tremendous victory.

Foto: Profimedia

The incredible Emma Raducanu, the 150th tennis player in the world, reached the finals from the qualifications, without losing a set.



As in previous matches, she was convincing in the semifinals, where she defeated Maria Sakkari 6: 1, 6: 4.



The Greek had no chance against the 18-year-old tennis player from Great Britain.



The all-teen final is scheduled for Saturday.