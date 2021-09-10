History is written - teenagers schedule a duel in the US Open final!
Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez will play in the US Open final.Source: B92, M.Dj.
This is the first time in history that someone from the qualifications came to the finals and Emma Raducanu did it!
Currently the 73rd tennis player in the world, 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez from Canada, defeated Aryna Sabalenka after a great fight - 7: 6 (3), 4: 6, 6: 4.
Battle with World No. 2 lasted two hours and 24 minutes.
In the deciding set, Leylah played flawlessly, the same as she had done against Kerber and Osaka.
She made a break in the sixth and took a 4: 2 lead, but dropped it immediately. However, when Sabalenka served to stay in the match, Fernandez made a break and came to tremendous victory.
The incredible Emma Raducanu, the 150th tennis player in the world, reached the finals from the qualifications, without losing a set.
As in previous matches, she was convincing in the semifinals, where she defeated Maria Sakkari 6: 1, 6: 4.
The Greek had no chance against the 18-year-old tennis player from Great Britain.
The all-teen final is scheduled for Saturday.