World Antivaxxers are preparing an armed attack for the weekend? Italian police warned today that some of the opponents of the vaccine called for armed attacks during the planned anti-government protests this weekend. Source: Sputnik Thursday, September 9, 2021 | 14:34 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Ailen Díaz

Police said that eight people are being investigated for inciting a crime.



A police statement said that searches were conducted in six Italian provinces, including Milan, Rome and Venice, and that eight people were under investigation as part of a group that calls itself "warriors" on the Telegram application, Reuters reports.



It is suspected that they were preparing to carry out attacks during demonstrations scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in Rome against government health passes, which allow entry into many public places in the circumstances of COVID-19 pandemic.



A green pass is a digital or paper certificate that shows whether someone has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, tested negative for the virus, or recently recovered from the disease, and was introduced during the summer to prevent the spread of infection and encourage people to be vaccinated.