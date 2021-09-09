World Hostage crisis in Bristol - a man with a knife broke into the petrol station VIDEO A man armed with a knife holds as hostages the workers of a gas station in Bristol. Source: B92 Thursday, September 9, 2021 | 11:55 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/JON ROWLEY

The suspect is hiding in the building, and the workers are allegedly unharmed and are in the "safe room".



Police are on the spot, blocking the scene of the incident.



According to some information, one wounded person was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

A negotiating team of police is on the spot, trying to end the hostage crisis in a safe way, reports the BBC.



The injured person was transferred to the hospital and his life is not endangered.



Police have blocked the part of the city where the petrol station is located, BBC reports.



Other details about the incident are not still unknown.