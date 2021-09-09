Hostage crisis in Bristol - a man with a knife broke into the petrol station VIDEO
A man armed with a knife holds as hostages the workers of a gas station in Bristol.Source: B92
The suspect is hiding in the building, and the workers are allegedly unharmed and are in the "safe room".
Police are on the spot, blocking the scene of the incident.
According to some information, one wounded person was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
A negotiating team of police is on the spot, trying to end the hostage crisis in a safe way, reports the BBC.
The injured person was transferred to the hospital and his life is not endangered.
Police have blocked the part of the city where the petrol station is located, BBC reports.
Other details about the incident are not still unknown.
Armed police and negotiators have been called to a south Bristol petrol station which a man armed with a knife is holding up.— ITV News West Country (@itvwestcountry) September 9, 2021
One person has been taking to hospital. Staff remain in a safe room and are in contact with policehttps://t.co/MmQnMlACfa pic.twitter.com/GwOBuijeEh