World "Historical betrayal of America" U.S. leadership has committed a "betrayal of historical proportions" towards its Afghan allies, said the leading war reporter Evgeny Poddubnyy. Source: Sputnik Wednesday, September 8, 2021 | 17:10

According to him, the United States "abandoned people who were NATO's most loyal allies."



"These are people who fought side by side, believing what the whites who came to Afghanistan told them, fought with them," Poddubnyy explained.



As he pointed out, "Americans also made sure that the new Afghan authorities received information about what those people were doing in Afghanistan, with whom they were cooperating."



Afghans who cooperated with the United States are now threatened with persecution by the "Taliban" movement (an organization banned in Russia) that came to power in the Islamic Republic. "It is clear that the 'Taliban' movement has formed a new government, without looking back at the European world. It has formed a government from the position of defeating America in the 20-year war," the reporter said. In his opinion, it would be naive to believe that the Taliban will form an inclusive government.



Their government only takes into account the interests of influential Taliban factions.



"Now it turns out that there are the top five ministers in one country, that the heads of government are people that the whole world is looking for because of terrorism. Moreover, on the UN lists, these people are marked as irreconcilable terrorists", Poddubnyy reminded. "In the West, such people are considered not worth sitting with at the negotiating table".



"Apparently, the Taliban are not counting on the recognition of the West," he concluded.