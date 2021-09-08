World Details of the accident have been published - how the Russian minister died Yevgeny Zinichev died in the Russian city of Norilsk while trying to save Russian director and screenwriter Alexander Melnik. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, September 8, 2021 | 14:55 Tweet Share Tanjug/Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Melnik, who also died in the accident, arrived in Norilsk to choose a location for the shooting of a documentary about the Arctic and the Northern Sea Route, the ministry added.



"Alexander Melnik was at the place where the interdepartmental exercises of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were held," the ministry explained.



Russian Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Andrei Gurovich called Zinichev's (55) attempt to save the film director a "heroic feat" and assessed that the minister behaved like a "true savior".



"Without any hesitation, he acted, not as a minister, but as a savior. He performed a heroic act, he lived like this all his life," Gurovich told Russia-24 television. The Ministry of Emergency Situations announced earlier today that Zinichev died on duty, saving the life of one person during interdepartmental exercises in the Russian city of Norilsk.



It should be reminded that the Minister of Emergency Situations of Russia, Yevgeny Zinichev, who is considered Putin's man, was born in 1966 in St. Petersburg.



He was a member of the army for many years, and he served in the Northern Fleet of the Russian Navy.