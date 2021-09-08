World Who is Putin's man who was killed - a soldier, known for a 49-second media conference Russian Minister of Emergency Situations Yevgeny Zinichev (55) died today "in the line of duty". Source: B92 Wednesday, September 8, 2021 | 14:35 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ALEXEI DRUZHININ / KREMLIN POOL/SPUTNIK MANDATORY CREDIT

As confirmed by that ministry, he died during the exercise, when he was saving the life of one person.



Zinichev, who is considered Putin's man, was born in 1966, in St. Petersburg.



He was a member of the army for many years, and he served in the Northern Fleet of the Russian Navy.



He joined the Soviet KGB security service in 1987, and after major changes in the country, he continued his career in the FSO, the Federal Security Service.



Zinichev also performed the responsible function of the deputy head of the FSB, the famous Russian service combating terrorism.



From 2006 to 2015, Minister Zinichev was a member of Vladimir Putin's personal security. He was always in his immediate vicinity, in the first ring of people who care about president's safety.



Zinichev entered the political life of Russia at the suggestion of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev two years ago, when he was temporarily performing the function of the governor of the Kaliningrad region.



He was remembered by the Russian public for probably the shortest address to the journalists of a Russian politician. After being appointed governor, he held a conference that lasted only 49 seconds. He said that his priority is investments and stabilization of the social and economic position of the people of that area.



He is married, has a son, one grandson and two granddaughters.