World "Serbs are at the table, Kosovars are fleeing. Unimaginable." Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama stated that the so-called Kosovo has entered a dangerous cycle by mixing foreign and domestic policies. Source: Tanjug Friday, September 3, 2021 | 09:15

He pointed out that there is a "conceptual disagreement" with the Prime Minister of the lnterim Institutions in Pristina, Albin Kurti, over regional policy and the "Open Balkans" initiative, which, he says, is the strategic interest of the Albanian nation.



He told TV Klan that he could not accept the idea that the so-called Kosovo has left the table, while Serbia is present, Gazeta Express reports.



"What our diplomacy with Belgrade has achieved is that the President of Serbia has accepted the free movement of people as part of what we call the Open Balkans today. The Berlin process is just that, but it is much slower and depends on the European bureaucracy. What I do not understand is that there used to be a fight to sit at the table. Today, Serbs are at the table, and Kosovars are fleeing, that is unthinkable," Rama said.



As he said, the "Open Balkans" is not being negotiated, it is being discussed.



Speaking about the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Rama said that it is very difficult, but that the atmosphere that surrounds it should not be "the atmosphere of barricades".