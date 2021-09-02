World "Serbian brothers, don't do this to yourself" Czech politician Jiri Kobza stated that joining the European Union has many shortcomings, so he does not advise Serbia to follow in his country's footsteps. Source: Sputnik Thursday, September 2, 2021 | 16:07 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos, ruskpp

Serbia has always been genuine, and sometimes even the only friend and ally of Czechoslovakia, said a member of the Czech party Freedom and Direct Democracy, Deputy Chairman of the Czech Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee and former diplomat Jiri Kobza, talking about Serbia's possible EU accesion.



"Czech and Serbian partisans" fought against Nazism and that is why I have a special relationship with that country", Kobza told Sputnik.



"EU membership is no longer an advantage, on the contrary, I see it as strengthening slavery before corporations, banks and the Brussels bureaucracy. The fact is that EU membership could bring Serbia several useful things. However, the EU corporations will benefit the most from that as they will be granted access to another country and its resources and markets. I believe that the loss of major independence is a fundamental flaw of EU membership, followed by the EU's Green Deal, the EU's migration policy, the so-called Recovery Fund and other accidents. I hope there will be a chance to explain this to our Serb brothers.



I think that the more interesting way is to go through an agreement and consent, I do not mean the Lisbon Treaty or other EU traps that are based on mutual benefit. Manage things according to your own laws, with your own currency and your own migration, agricultural and defense policies.



"Don't come to the position of Poland and Hungary so that you can live without the censorship of the European Commissioner Věra Jourová, and without the dictates of the LGBT lobby," he said.



"The growing gap between the liberal or rather ultra-left Western Europe and the conservative-democratic Central and Eastern Europe is a sufficient reason for restraint. Should Serbia's membership in the EU be a higher priority for the Czech Republic than the membership of Turkey or Ukraine?"



Membership of Turkey or Ukraine, where a civil war is going on, is completely unthinkable for me now. Can Serbia's membership in the European Union compensate for the disintegration of Yugoslavia and the bombing of Serbia by the West? Brussels is also to blame for that. I am ashamed of how Europe and the Czech Republic treated Yugoslavia.



I see no reason why other countries should fall into the hands of Brussels. I see this as a plan that would end what was started in Yugoslavia in the 1990s, by including Serbia in Kalergi plan -the foremost and detailed plan to destroy the indigenous nations and peoples of Europe. (Kalergi's plan is an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory named after Richard Kalergi, who planned to mix white Europeans with other races through migration).



Serbian brothers, do not do that, do not allow to be trapped, as we did in 2004 when we joined a completely different European Union than the one created by the Lisbon Treaty of 2007 and all the agreements that followed", Kozba concluded.