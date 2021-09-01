World A secret deal between the Americans and the Taliban The U.S. military has negotiated a secret arrangement with the Taliban. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, September 1, 2021 | 09:18 Tweet Share AP Photo/Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi

According to the agreement, members of this organization accompanied groups of Americans to the entrance to the airport in Kabul in order to be evacuated from Afghanistan, two U.S. officials from the defense sector confirmed for CNN.



One of the officials also revealed that the U.S. Special Operations Forces set up a "secret gate" at the airport and established "call centers" that led the Americans through the evacuation process.



Officials explained that Americans were informed to come to pre-set "gathering points" near the airport, where the Taliban would check their documents and escort them near the gate where US forces were, letting them in at a time when many Afghans were also trying to get to the airport.



In that way, U.S. troops could see how the Americans were approaching with their Taliban escort and how they were passing through the crowd, and to be ready to intervene in case anything happened, CNN reports.



Officials spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the arrangement, which has not been disclosed so far because, as they stated, the United States was worried about the Taliban's reaction to any publicity, as well as the threat of Islamic State terrorist attacks in Afghanistan (ISIS-K), as its operatives would see the Americans being conducted in groups.