World "A far bigger crisis is just beginning" As the deadline for evacuations from Kabul approaches, a "bigger crisis is underway" for Afghanistan and its 39 million inhabitants, the UNHCR announced today. Source: Tanjug Monday, August 30, 2021 | 12:50

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi reiterated his call for the borders to remain open and for more countries to share "humanitarian responsibility" with Iran and Pakistan for 500.000 Afghans, who are expected to flee Afghanistan by the end of the year.



Iran and Pakistan have already received about 2.2 million Afghans.



"Air transport for evacuation from Kabul will end in a few days, and the tragedy that took place will no longer be so visible, but it will still be a daily reality for millions of Afghans. A far bigger crisis is just beginning," Grandi concluded.