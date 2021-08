World They are sending additional police officers to the Serbian border Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer announced sending additional police officers to Hungarian-Serbian border, in order to protect the EU's external border. Source: Tanjug Monday, August 30, 2021 | 11:05 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/ Zsolt Czegledi

"We are talking of dozens of additional police officers," said the Austrian minister.



Nehammer explained that he had agreed with his Hungarian counterpart on a number of joint patrols in Hungary.