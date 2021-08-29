World Details of the attack in Kabul: a suicide bomber moved in a vehicle full of explosive The new Afghan rulers of the Taliban announced that the U.S. army carried out an air strike on the vehicle with the suicide bomber today. Source: Tanjug Sunday, August 29, 2021 | 18:00 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters that the Americans carried out an attack on a suicide bomber while he was driving a vehicle loaded with explosives, without giving other details.



For now, there are no other details about that incident, as well as about the rocket attack which, according to the Afghan police, today fell on a settlement one kilometer away from the airport in Kabul and killed a child.



For now, it does not seem that the two incidents are connected, although the information about both is very scanty. Both attacks were carried out as the United States completed the evacuation of people by planes from Kabul before the deadline for the withdrawal of American soldiers expired on August 31.



Numerous countries have evacuated about 120.000 people from Kabul airport in the past two weeks, where chaos reigned at the time as many wanted to leave Afghanistan for fear of the Taliban.



After the Islamic State's suicide bombing of the airport on Thursday, in which at least 182 people were killed, the Taliban strengthened the security measures in the area of the airport. U.S. President Joseph Biden warned last night that a new terrorist attack on the airport in Kabul is very likely to happen within 24 to 36 hours.