World "A debacle that the United States has never witnessed - Putin is laughing now" Terrorist attack near the airport in Kabul, in which 13 US soldiers were killed and 15 wounded, in addition to the tragic event, represents an absurd situation. Source: Voice of America Saturday, August 28, 2021 | 10:45 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

In that situation, the security of American forces in Afghanistan depends on those who attacked the United States on September 11, 2001, after which the United States, together with its NATO allies, maintained the security of that country for almost two decades.



That is the general assessment of American military experts, which is also pointed out by retired Marine Corps General James Jones.



"I'm upset because I've never seen anything like this in my 40 years of government service as a Marine officer. I've seen some bad events like the fall of Saigon in the Vietnam War. However, this, albeit bad, event was predictable, far more predictable than this.



"This is a debacle that most Americans are not used to seeing," said Jones, who also points out that Afghanistan itself is somewhat at the mercy of other powers in the region, which use it for their own purposes, including Russia, China, Pakistan and Iran.



Our relations with Iran boil down to the fact that they are against everything we support. It is similar with Pakistan, which is close to China. "China, for its part, has launched a strategic plan to replace the United States as the main and dominant power on the planet, in every way," Jones added.



"I wouldn't be at all surprised if China starts behaving similarly in other parts of the world, in Africa and South America, for example. They do it by different means, through economic penetration, which has resulted in dominance in different cultures, different societies around the world".

FOTO: Profimedia

Russia, for its part, is extremely intolerant of NATO, Jones points out:



"Vladimir Putin passionately hates NATO. So today, while sitting in the Kremlin, he is probably smiling from ear to ear. I would not be surprised if Russia helps the Taliban, as is the case for Iran." It is up to President Joe Biden's team to rectify the situation, Jones said.



"It is up to the administration to decide how to restore balance in the current disturbed situation." However, as long as the Taliban are in Kabul, it will be difficult to do that, but not impossible. However, that would mean the return of American forces, funds and everything else in order to reverse the momentum that the Taliban currently has. That means re-establishing our presence resolutely".



Our interlocutor also believes in the re-consolidation of US security relations with its main military allies.



"In my opinion, the devastating effect that the Biden administration's moves could have on our military alliance will not last forever, but for now it probably puts us in a category we are not used to - the role of an ally that does not deserve trust."