World leader in the Balkans again - from the airport to Izetbegović's grave PHOTO

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Sarajevo.

This visit is more personal than business visit.



Erdogan paid a visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina on the day of the marriage of Bakir Izetbegovic's daughter.

Immediately upon his arrival in Sarajevo, Erdogan went to the grave of the Bosniak leader Alija Izetbegović, at the Kovači cemetery.

Reisu-l-ulema of the Islamic Community in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Husein Kavazović, thanked the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for his constant care for Bosnia and Herzegovina, in his sermon at today's Friday prayer.



Among other things, Kavazovic said that he believed that he shared with those present the great joy that Turkish President Erdogan, who he said was the "brother" of Muslims in Bosnia-Herzegovina, was attending this Friday prayer in Havadža Durak Mosque, better known as Baščaršija Mosque in Sarajevo.



"By God's will, our two peoples are united by a strong spiritual bond - Dini Islam. Four centuries of common history have left traces in the souls and hearts of our people. Together we have experienced ups and downs, joys and sorrows. Even today, Bosniaks had grown towards the Republic of Turkey deep and strong feelings of love and brotherhood", he said. He added that Istanbul has always been a place for Bosniaks where they feel at home.



"I take this opportunity, Your Excellency, on behalf of the Muslims in Bosnia and Herzegovina, to thank you for the care and assistance provided by the Turkish state in rebuilding mosques from the Ottoman period, which were destroyed by the aggressors in Bosnia and Herzegovina..." , said Kavazovic. He thanked the President for his constant care and strong will and efforts to help Bosnia and Herzegovina.



"Thank you for showing this care to all the people of our country. With your help and the help of friends from around the world, and with the good will of our peoples, which must overcome bad policies, Bosnia and Herzegovina will be a good and prosperous European country where people will live in peace and harmony, we pray dear God that the Republic of Turkey will always be strong, a pillar of peace and stability in the Balkans, and that under your leadership it will experience even greater prosperity and progress. May dear God bless you! Welcome to Sarajevo", Reisu-l-ulema Kavazović said.

The great world leader is currently in the Bey's mosque in Sarajevo, where he is attending Izetbedović's daughter's sharia wedding.



It is interesting that Erdogan arrived accompanied by his spouse Emina, but also his son Bilal and daughter-in-law Rejan. After the Friday, a meeting with members of the Presidency of Bosnia-Herzegovina, Zeljko Komsic, Sefik Dzaferovic and Milorad Dodik, is planned. After the meeting and the working dinner, a press conference is planned.



The ceremony of welcoming Erdogan with military honors is planned for 5:30 pm in Musala Street in Sarajevo.

Dodik disrupted strike

Serbian member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Milorad Dodik, arrived in Sarajevo, where the members of that body will meet tonight with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



Dodik headed from the airport to the headquarters of the Republika Srpska Army in East Sarajevo, it was said in his office.



Members of the Presidency of Bosnia-Herzegovina will meet with Erdogan tonight, and after the meeting, press conference was announced.