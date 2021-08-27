World U.S. reportedly gave Taliban the names of Americans and Afghan allies The United States has provided the Taliban with a list of American and Afghan citizens who intend to evacuate from Kabul. Source: Sputnik Friday, August 27, 2021 | 11:30 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/AKHTER GULFAM

Lawmakers and military officials are reportedly outraged after the United States gave the Taliban a list of the names of Americans and Afghan allies to evacuate.



According to a report from "Politico", referring to a source in the Ministry of Defense, American officials in Kabul "gave the Taliban a list of names of American citizens, green card holders and Afghan allies to grant entry into the militant-controlled outer perimeter of the city's airport."



The interlocutor of that portal believes that such a step endangered the lives of those people. "Basically, they just put all those Afghans on a kill list," a defense official told Politico.



The report says this was intended to "expedite" the evacuation efforts but that the move has drawn outrage from military officials and from lawmakers.



U.S. President Joseph Biden said at a briefing on Thursday that he did not have accurate information that confirms the existence of such lists. At the same time, he added that in numerous cases, the U.S. army contacted the Taliban in order to release some citizens, reports Sputnik.



Earlier, it was announced that more than 1.300 people were injured in the explosions in Kabul, and that more than 100 people were killed, including 13 American soldiers.



It is feared that the number of dead is higher.