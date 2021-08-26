World 0

Karzai captured

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has been placed under house arrest by the Taliban and his personal security has been taken away, world media report.

Source: B92
Share
Foto: EPA/RAJAT GUPTA
Foto: EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

The Taliban have taken away security from former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and former Prime Minister Abdullah Abdullah, who is officially the head of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR).

The Taliban confiscated weapons from Karzai's entourage on Monday and confiscated his vehicles, which is why the former president teamed up with his former rival in the 2014 presidential elections, CNN reported.

The Taliban also seized the cars of politicians who are currently at the mercy of the movement, the media added.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

NATO will react immediately

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated due to refugee crisis on Belarus borders with the Baltic countries and Poland, he is sending experts to Lithuania

World Thursday, August 26, 2021 10:40 Comments: 1
Tanjug/AP Photo/Michal Kosc
page 1 of 28 go to page