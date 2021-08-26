World Karzai captured Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has been placed under house arrest by the Taliban and his personal security has been taken away, world media report. Source: B92 Thursday, August 26, 2021 | 13:28 Tweet Share Foto: EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

The Taliban have taken away security from former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and former Prime Minister Abdullah Abdullah, who is officially the head of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR).



The Taliban confiscated weapons from Karzai's entourage on Monday and confiscated his vehicles, which is why the former president teamed up with his former rival in the 2014 presidential elections, CNN reported.



The Taliban also seized the cars of politicians who are currently at the mercy of the movement, the media added.