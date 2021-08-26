World Vaccination of minors without parental consent? The British National Health Service (NHS) has made plans to start vaccinating children against coronavirus from 12 to 15 years of age. Source: Jutarnji list Thursday, August 26, 2021 | 13:17 Tweet Share Ilustracija, foto: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

According to the British "Telegraph", that should be done in the first week when the children return to school.



Health workers stated that children will not need the consent of their parents for vaccination according to the immunization program in schools, it is added in the announcement.



NHS representatives were told that they were preparing for "the possible introduction of a vaccination program for healthy children aged 12 to 15 from September 6," according to British media, referring to e-mails sent by the health service offices.



The Ministry of Health announced that a decision on the introduction of vaccines for children aged 12 to 15 has not yet been made.