World Last warning: Get out of here; Emergency evacuation is underway Some countries have warned their citizens not to go to the airport in Kabul, because there is a danger of terrorist attacks. Source: B92 Thursday, August 26, 2021 | 13:09

Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom have told citizens not to approach the airport, and those who are already at and around the airport are advised to leave the area immediately, world media report. The deadline for foreigners to leave Afghanistan is also expiring.



The U.S. Embassy warned the citizens of the USA from the three airport gates on Wednesday evening to leave quickly due to the threat, which was not specified. Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said that "there is a very big threat from terrorist attacks".



British Minister of Defense also warned that the attack could happen at any moment.



Kabul Airport is currently being defended by 5.800 US and 1.000 British troops. Due to the August 31 evacuation deadline, many countries are rushing to evacuate their citizens as soon as possible, and the Taliban themselves have recently said they oppose extending the deadline, but US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said they would still allow foreigners and Afghans to go after the deadline.



The Taliban do not allow the passage of anyone who cannot prove that he has an American visa, an American passport or an invitation letter from the United States or some of the NATO member countries. However, their representatives now say that they are also in danger of being attacked by the Islamic State.