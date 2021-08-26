World Japan recalls 1.63 million Moderna vaccine doses Japan has suspended the use of 1.63 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. It was discovered that some vials contained "foreign substances". Source: Tanjug Thursday, August 26, 2021 | 10:29 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File

Ministry of Health of Japan announced that it has received reports from several centers for mass vaccination, which state that it has been discovered that "foreign substances" are found in certain unused doses of the Moderna vaccine.



A ministry spokesperson confirmed to EFE that the three vaccine lots that were withdrawn were manufactured in a plant in Spain.



Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda Pharmaceuticals, which is in charge of distributing and selling Moderna vaccine in that country, announced that as a precaution, it is suspending the use of about 1.63 million doses produced in the same production line, Kyodo reports.



The Ministry of Health and that company state that they still have to study the reports on possible impaired safety of the vaccine.



According to the Ministry, Moderna promised to launch an investigation.



Reports of contamination came from eight vaccination centers in five Japanese prefectures, and the presence of foreign substance was confirmed in 39 vials.