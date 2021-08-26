World 0

Japan recalls 1.63 million Moderna vaccine doses

Japan has suspended the use of 1.63 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. It was discovered that some vials contained "foreign substances".

Source: Tanjug
Share
Tanjug/AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File
Tanjug/AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File

Ministry of Health of Japan announced that it has received reports from several centers for mass vaccination, which state that it has been discovered that "foreign substances" are found in certain unused doses of the Moderna vaccine.

A ministry spokesperson confirmed to EFE that the three vaccine lots that were withdrawn were manufactured in a plant in Spain.

Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda Pharmaceuticals, which is in charge of distributing and selling Moderna vaccine in that country, announced that as a precaution, it is suspending the use of about 1.63 million doses produced in the same production line, Kyodo reports.

The Ministry of Health and that company state that they still have to study the reports on possible impaired safety of the vaccine.

According to the Ministry, Moderna promised to launch an investigation.

Reports of contamination came from eight vaccination centers in five Japanese prefectures, and the presence of foreign substance was confirmed in 39 vials.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Karzai captured

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has been placed under house arrest by the Taliban and his personal security has been taken away, world media report.

World Thursday, August 26, 2021 13:28 Comments: 0
Foto: EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

NATO will react immediately

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated due to refugee crisis on Belarus borders with the Baltic countries and Poland, he is sending experts to Lithuania

World Thursday, August 26, 2021 10:40 Comments: 1
Tanjug/AP Photo/Michal Kosc
page 1 of 28 go to page