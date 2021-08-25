World 0

The Russians are sending four military transporters to Kabul

Four transporters of the Russian military aviation are ready to take off towards the Kabul airport, due to the evacuation of Russian and other citizens.

Tanjug/Senior Airman Taylor Crul/U.S. Air Force via AP
Tanjug/Senior Airman Taylor Crul/U.S. Air Force via AP

According to the Russian media, the Russian Minister of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, organized the evacuation of over 500 citizens of Russia, but also citizens of the member countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and citizens of Ukraine.

It should be reminded that the evacuation of foreign citizens has been accelerating since the Taliban captured Kabul on August 15, but also since the Taliban threatened of serious consequences if the evacuation - which is scheduled for August 31, is extended.

