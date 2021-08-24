World Taliban seize UN bases; Biden scheduled an urgent address The situation in Afghanistan is not calming down. The Taliban have threatened USA will regret if they break the deadline for the withdrawal of the last troops. Source: B92 Tuesday, August 24, 2021 | 21:51 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Susan Walsh

However, the U.S. President has not yet decided whether the withdrawal of the international forces will be prolonged due to the evacuation from the Kabul airport.



Biden is expected to make that decision in the next 24 hours. In Great Britain, however, they doubt that the evacuation will be completed by the set deadline.