This is a sad truth: They will not succeed to save all, they'll be left in the lurch

The chaotic images of the evacuation from Kabul showed total US failure for that scenario. "Everything greatly resembles Cambodia," the American journalist said

EPA-EFE/MSgt. Donald R. Allen HANDOUT
In a conversation with Russia Today, Jim Laurie said that it was over now and that many Afghans, who were promised to be evacuated because they worked for American troops, would be left in the lurch.

Lauri says that the chaotic scenes from the Kabul airport are incredibly reminiscent of those that took place during the withdrawal from Cambodia and Saigon, and which he himself attended.

"It's a problem, there are too many similarities. It's not easy to lose a 20-year war, and now the United States has lost two such wars in 50 years," the journalist said.

According to him, even the evacuation from Saigon was more organized than what we see in Kabul today, and it started, Laurie recalls, before the city was occupied. Also, unlike the Afghan army, the army of the then South Vietnam offered some resistance, buying time for evacuation.

"In the case of Vietnam, there was time. The South Vietnamese army fought and was even good at it, and they managed to hold out for as long as 55 days, so there was time to evacuate a large number of American personnel, as well as all the people who worked for them”, Lauri stated.

He estimates that no matter what the United States tries now, they have no chance to save all the Afghans who worked for them. They just don't have the time. This means that everyone will be killed because the Taliban have no mercy, especially for traitors.

"Unfortunately, whenever America intervenes in foreign wars, they tend to impose things the way they think they should impose it, and now they have screwed up," the American journalist believes.

I think, he adds, that in Afghanistan, as well as in Vietnam and Cambodia, the main problem of the United States is that they thought they had trained a loyal army, but they forgot that the strength of that army lies not in the soldiers themselves but in their commanders, those who are highly corrupt in Afghanistan.

