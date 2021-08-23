World "Is Biden's dementia contagious?" When the Taliban captured the Afghan capital, Kabul, President Ashraf Ghani left the country. Then the US Secretary of State made a mistake. Source: B92 Monday, August 23, 2021 | 12:30 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Ghani fled Kabul on the same day that the city fell to the Taliban and is now in the United Arab Emirates. He claimed that he did it in order to avoid bloodshed, and along the way he denied that he fled the country with millions of dollars.



This is not news, but it is the statement of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who, as many world media write, seems to have inherited dementia from his boss (US President Joe Biden, known for his mistakes), so he confused the names.



Speaking about Ghani's escape from Kabul, Blinken recalled that he talked to the Afghan president on the phone only a day before he fled Afghanistan, only he got the name wrong. He mentioned Ghani's predecessor, Hamid Karzai.



"I was on the phone with President Karzai the day before when he told me what he intended - to fight to the end. Um, the next day he left," Blinken told CBS.

Secretary of State Blinken refers to Afghanistan’s most recent president as Hamid Karzai.



Afghanistan’s most recent president is Ashraf Ghani.



Karzai was president from 2001 to 2014. pic.twitter.com/JmTZN4o83u — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 22, 2021

As soon as the mistake went viral, the US Secretary of State was ridiculed on social networks, and many left a comment that Biden's dementia is contagious.