World Three scenarios of Sweden In Sweden, it is likely to be seen in the coming months whether COVID-19 infections will gain momentum while current epidemiological measures must be maintained Source: Tanjug Monday, August 23, 2021 | 11:05

The measures will remain in force, the Public Health Agency announced, until the majority of the adult population is vaccinated.



The number of coronavirus cases in Sweden has risen in recent weeks, and the trend is expected to continue as schools resume, and people return to work, Reuters reports.



"All three of our scenarios indicate an increased spread of coronavirus cases during the fall," the Public Health Agency said in a statement.



The Agency's statement adds that it is assumed that a larger number of people will need hospital treatment, but that it will be at a lower level than before during the pandemic. Although there were fewer infections during the summer, the rapid spread of the highly contagious delta strain has led Swedish authorities to urge citizens to exercise caution, especially because of the colder weather that is coming and forcing people indoors.



The Agency said in a statement that current restrictions and recommendations, mainly restrictions on social events, isolation if infected and work from home, if possible, should be maintained until more people are vaccinated. "When the vaccination coverage rate is high enough that health is not under pressure, the Public Health Agency considers it reasonable to lift most measures against the coronavirus," the statement said.



About 65% of the Swedish adult population is fully vaccinated.