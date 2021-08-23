World "Trump was right, NATO is meaningless" Croatian analyst Zarko Puhovski stated that the crisis in Afghanistan is the second defeat of the United States as a world watchdog in the last 50 years. Source: index.hr Monday, August 23, 2021 | 09:58 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ WILL OLIVER

"It is forgotten that when people come with weapons, it is not the content they bring that matters, but the form of the weapons. When they shoot at me, I don't care if they shoot at me in the name of democracy or feudalism - they shoot at me and are my enemies", he told Croatian media.



"It's not a matter of democracy, it's a matter of trying to impose a revolution of life, to jump from tribal communities - it's not society - into something else. The idea of the United States promoting democracy is a more incomprehensible scandal than ideology. "In America, more people do not have the right to vote than in Russia. America is killing more of its citizens than Russia. Let's not forget that tens, if not hundreds of thousands of black people are legally prevented from participating in elections, in some federal states", Puhovski said for index.hr.



"This is a NATO catastrophe, it shows that NATO makes no sense. NATO was a fabrication for the Cold War, for the fight against communism. There is no communism and NATO belongs in history and that should be clearly stated. Trump was right", Puhovski concluded.