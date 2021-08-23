World Lavrov: It is similar, but it is not the same Tensions in U.S. - Russia relations are far from being similar to those during the Cuban Missile Crisis, says Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Source: Tanjug Monday, August 23, 2021 | 09:50 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ MAXIM SHIPENKOV

At that time, the two great powers were on the brink of nuclear war.



"I think that historical parallels of this kind are not appropriate. The current military and political situation in the world really has similarities with the Cold War period, but there are also big, fundamental differences," Lavrov said, as reported by the Russian agency TASS.



He added that relations between Russia and the United States are now far from the lowest point during the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962, when "we were literally on the brink of nuclear war."



He emphasizes, however, that the confrontations between the main global players must not be ignored, since, as he says, they "unfortunately continue to deepen".



"Washington's policy of curbing the development of Russia and China has become one of the reasons for that." "Part of this policy is the unilateral collapse of the agreement system in the field of arms control, as well as the accumulation of the potential of U.S. forces in the European and Pacific area of operations," Lavrov explained.