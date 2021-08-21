World Brother of Afghan President joined the Taliban?; The United States came to the rescue Soldiers at the airport in Kabul confirmed yesterday that about 10.000 people went through all the necessary procedures, but that they cannot leave Afghanistan. Source: B92 Saturday, August 21, 2021 | 12:00 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/AKHTER GULFAM

About 10.000 people have been processed, but they cannot leave Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport because Qatar does not have the capacity to accept people from Afghanistan, one soldier confirmed to CNN journalist Clarissa Ward.



Ward reported earlier that no U.S. evacuation plane left Hamid Karzai Airport for at least eight hours, and a high-ranking White House official said that the break on flights to Kabul would be interrupted and that they would be resumed soon.



The Pentagon confirmed yesterday that American military planes flying for evacuation from Kabul will land in Germany, Reuters reports.



CNN previously reported that the US government is examining new locations, including Europe, for the relocation of Afghans, because it is approaching full capacity in Qatar and is trying to respond to the request of a large number of people who want to flee Afghanistan.