World Biden: We agreed with the Taliban VIDEO / PHOTO Taliban impose curfew in Kabul. No one is allowed to leave the home from 9 pm until dawn, except in emergencies. Source: B92 Friday, August 20, 2021 | 20:11 Tweet Share AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

"Members of the Afghan Islamic Emirate have introduced a curfew in Kabul and published telephone numbers in case citizens have to leave during the ban," the agencies state. The report states that the curfew will be in force until further notice.



"We have agreed with the Taliban that US citizens can get to the airport", U.S. President said.



We are in constant contact with the Taliban.



The militant group that now controls Afghanistan was told that they can expect a strong response from the US military if an attack occurs.



"I talk to our commander every day. I told them clearly that we would give them everything they needed, just to do their job to the highest standards even though it was a difficult circumstance."



He said that they have an obligation and that they must save everyone who has helped them all these years.



"Not just Americans, although they are most important to us, but we will help everyone." "I call on all Americans to pray with us for all those Americans who are in Afghanistan. Our focus is to save all our people."