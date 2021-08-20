World Putin in a different light VIDEO / PHOTO Putin used the opportunity to leave an impression on the outgoing German chancellor during her farewell visit to Moscow. Source: B92, Beta Friday, August 20, 2021 | 17:17 Tweet Share Tanjug/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

This time, the Russian president, who does not normally express emotions during state meetings, gave Merkel a bouquet of pink flowers.



Although the topics of conversation are difficult, especially due to the crisis in Afghanistan, which affects the whole world, during the meeting, photos of a rather cordial conversation between the two statesmen were taken.

Tanjug/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

German Chancellor Angela Merkel requested a continuation of the dialogue with Russia in Moscow today, despite "deep disagreements".



"Even if we have deep disagreements, we are talking to each other and that should continue," said Merkel in the Kremlin, who is leaving office this fall. Putin said that the meeting with the German chancellor should not be just a farewell visit, because many things still need to be discussed.



At the beginning of the meeting, the German office did not mention the Russian oppositionist Alexei Navalny, although today is exactly one year since the poisoning of the Kremlin's opponents. Navalny was then transferred to Germany in a coma for treatment, and scientists there discovered that he had been poisoned by Novichok, a Soviet-made nerve agent.



Russia has rejected accusations that it was involved in poisoning and criticized Germany for Russophobia. Putin never mentioned Merkel in the Navalny affair, and he was always careful not to attack the German chancellor he has known since 2005 when she came to power.

Tanjug/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Germany "remains one of our main partners, in Europe, in the world and in everything. And that is especially thanks to you," Putin told the chancellor.



Before the meeting in the Kremlin, Angela Merkel laid a wreath on the grave of an unknown Soviet soldier killed in the Second World War. Putin and Merkel are scheduled to hold a joint press conference during the day, and it is planned to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, Libya, Ukraine, Belarus, and bilateral relations today.