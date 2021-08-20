World Putin to Biden: Do not deploy troops there Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked US President Joe Biden not to deploy troops in the countries surrounding Afghanistan. Source: Sputnik Friday, August 20, 2021 | 13:40 Tweet Share EPA-EFE ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL

According to the American "Wall Street Journal", referring to unnamed sources, Putin asked Biden not to deploy troops in the countries surrounding Afghanistan, during their meeting in Geneva, which was held in June.



According to the paper, the United States was therefore forced to use its bases in Qatar and ships positioned in the Persian Gulf, which drastically increased the costs of the military operation. Previously, the United States used bases in Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, however, it left them in 2005, that is, in 2014, Sputnik reported. The paper also states that Putin expressed this position in order for Russia to preserve its position in the countries of Central Asia.