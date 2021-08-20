World "Proof: This is unprecedented" For the first time on record, precipitation fell as rain — not snow — at the summit of Greenland, roughly 2.600 meters above sea level. Source: Tanjug Friday, August 20, 2021 | 09:07 Tweet Share EPA-EFE Emil Helms

Temperatures at the Greenland summit over the weekend rose above freezing for the third time in less than a decade, CNN reports.



The warm air fueled an extreme rain event that dumped 7 billion tons of water on the ice sheet.



It was the heaviest rainfall on the ice sheet since record keeping began in 1950, according to the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC), and the amount of ice mass lost on Sunday was seven times higher than the daily average for this time of year.



A senior research scientist at the National Snow and Ice Data Center at the University of Colorado, said this is evidence Greenland is warming rapidly.



"What is going on is not simply a warm decade or two in a wandering climate pattern, this is unprecedented", Ted Scambos told CNN.