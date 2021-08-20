World Curfew introduced; The clock is ticking for the non-evacuated Taliban impose curfew in Kabul. No one is allowed to leave home from 9 pm until dawn, except in emergencies. Source: B92 Friday, August 20, 2021 | 08:57 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/ US C

"Members of the Afghan Islamic Emirate have introduced a curfew in Kabul and published telephone numbers in case citizens have to leave during the ban," the agencies state. The report states that the curfew will be in force until further notice.

State Dept's Overseas Security Advisory Council said Aug. 14: "Repatriation flights are not free, & passengers will be required to sign a promissory loan agreement & may not be eligible to renew their U.S. passports til the loan is repaid. Cost may be $2,000 or more per person." https://t.co/K9bb3xtoYE pic.twitter.com/2pPo3n64dJ — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 19, 2021

So far, 18.000 people have been evacuated

So far, more than 18.000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan since the Taliban took power in Kabul. There is also an appeal for the evacuation to be accelerated, due to criticism of the West for the way it is going through the crisis. At the same time, thousands of people, determined to flee the country, continue to storm Kabul airport. The Taliban ordered the imams to persuade the people to stay in the country.

NATO pledges to speed evacuations from Afghanistan as criticism mounts https://t.co/werGU7o72A pic.twitter.com/38XcLJYZwv — Reuters (@Reuters) August 20, 2021

Protests around Europe

Protests around Europe in solidarity with Afghans following Taliban's rise to power.



Many are demanding EU and NATO member states intervene after the West was criticized for withdrawing its troops from the country prematurely.