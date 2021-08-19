World Ukraine is furious with the United States: They took their dogs and left our soldiers There are 12 Ukrainian soldiers in the U.S. base in Kabul. Source: B92 Thursday, August 19, 2021 | 23:39 Tweet Share Ilustracija / Foto: Depositphotos/zabelin

Their relatives say that they have already called all the institutions for evacuation, and only the Ukrainian embassy in Tajikistan responded.



The sister of one of the soldiers, Natalia, told the Ukrainian media that the soldiers knew nothing about the night evacuation by Ukrainian plane. "No one has contacted them. All the Americans from the base have already been evacuated. There are now more than 40 men, including Georgians, Romanians and Bulgarians. No one is evacuating them either".



It is worth mentioning that, judging by the published reports, the U.S. Army was evacuated from Kabul together with its service dogs.



"The Americans left. We stayed last," says Natalia. She is indignant that there were only 8 Ukrainian citizens on the Ukrainian plane from Kabul, the remaining 72 are foreigners. "Weren't there really more of our citizens? We have to start with our people. There are 12 guys sitting in that base," the woman said. The Taliban came to the base of the Ukrainians, confiscated all their weapons and warned them to sit still, otherwise everything would be "different".



"Today, the Taliban act normally, but tomorrow they may think that these guys fought against them on the side of the Americans. They will be the first to be captured," Natalia is worried.



Natalia admitted that she could only address the Ukrainian embassy in Tajikistan.



"I couldn't get to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs all day. They don't answer the mail, on Facebook. Where should I go? We started calling from all sides, all relatives. Only after that did they answer us," the Ukrainian complains.



Now, diplomatic institutions are collecting data on the army, looking for copies of passports. They do not give any specifics, but they claim that they are trying to evacuate the Ukrainians.



According to the woman, diplomats say they cannot evacuate their citizens immediately. They are trying to negotiate with the Taliban in order to organize a corridor and take everyone by bus to the airport.