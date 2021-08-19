It's been proclaimed: The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan
Taliban declares formation of the Islamic Emirate of AfghanistanSource: B92
It should be reminded that by taking Kabul, the Taliban took control of the whole of Afghanistan, raised their flag and announced that their next move would be the formation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
That is what happened, less than five days after the fall of Kabul.
