World It's been proclaimed: The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Taliban declares formation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Source: B92 Thursday, August 19, 2021 | 10:16 Tweet Share EPA-EFE STRINGER

It should be reminded that by taking Kabul, the Taliban took control of the whole of Afghanistan, raised their flag and announced that their next move would be the formation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.



That is what happened, less than five days after the fall of Kabul.