It's been proclaimed: The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan

Taliban declares formation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan

Source: B92
EPA-EFE STRINGER
It should be reminded that by taking Kabul, the Taliban took control of the whole of Afghanistan, raised their flag and announced that their next move would be the formation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

That is what happened, less than five days after the fall of Kabul.

