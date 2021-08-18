World U.S. soldiers fired shots at Kabul airport VIDEO U.S. troops opened fire at civilians gathered at Kabul airport. Source: B92 Wednesday, August 18, 2021 | 17:39 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/LPhot Ben Shread/BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE/HANDOUT MANDATORY

That information was also confirmed by the Pentagon, the media report.



Footage from the airport shows soldiers defending the space at the airport, while the crowd tries to break through the barbed wire fence.



At that moment, the soldiers fired bullets to calm the people gathered as "crowd control measure".

NOW - Afghan civilians under fire outside #Kabul airport in front of a barbed wire fence.pic.twitter.com/7dWSja3cSH — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) August 18, 2021

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said U.S. troops fired several shots to control the crowd and allow evacuation from the airport.



Kirby said at a press briefing that American troops did not shoot at Afghans or anyone else.



Kirby said that the number of American troops at the international airport in Kabul reached around 4.500 on Wednesday, and several hundred more are expected in the next 24 hours.



A Taliban official said separately that Taliban commanders and soldiers fired into the air on Wednesday to disperse the crowds at Kabul airport.



"We have no intention of hurting anyone," the official told Reuters.



The chaos continued outside the airport, the official said, blaming Western forces for the "chaotic evacuation plan" from Afghanistan.



Kirby said that the U.S. Minister of Defense, Lloyd Austin, and the Chairman of the Joint Staff, General Mark Milley, would inform the media about the events in Afghanistan.