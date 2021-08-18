World The Taliban shot at people; There are dead and wounded VIDEO The Taliban opened fire at protesters in support of the official flag of Afghanistan in Jalalabad. Media: There are dead and wounded. Source: B92 Wednesday, August 18, 2021 | 11:44 Tweet Share EPA-EFE JAWAD JALALI

According to the first recordings, a group of people was shot, who spread a large Afghan flag widely. It is stated on social networks that journalists were not spared either.



The flag of Afghanistan was taken down in every place that the Taliban conquered during their short offensive on the territory of the entire country, launched at the moment when the American troops withdrew.



The Taliban flag replaced the Afghan flag even when Kabul fell. It was erected at the presidential palace after Ashraf Ghani, the president of Afghanistan, fled the country before the Taliban invasion.



The Taliban declared an end to the war, saying they had achieved what they wanted.



At that moment, when Kabul fell, there was complete chaos in the capital, as thousands of Afghans began to flee.