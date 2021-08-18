World The "butcher" is back PHOTO / VIDEO Taliban’s co-founder and political leader Abdul Ghani Baradar arrived in Afghanistan on Tuesday for the first time in more than two decades, the Guardian states Source: B92 Wednesday, August 18, 2021 | 09:35 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool, File

According to the report, he arrived late last night in the second largest city in that country, Kandahar.



The city was the spiritual center of the Taliban and the capital during their first rule from 1996 to 2001.



Baradar returned to Afghanistan from Qatar, where he led negotiations with the United States for months, and then peace talks on Afghanistan.



Photographs published by the pro-Taliban media show a group of people gathered around Baradar celebrating with shouts and raising their fists.



Baradar was released from a Pakistani prison less than three years ago at the request of the United States.



Baradar, was born in Uruzgan province in 1968 and grew up in Kandahar. He joined the mujahideen struggles early against the Soviets in the 1980s and has since progressed in the Taliban. The Guardian also reports that his nickname, due to the brutality he performed, was "butcher".



Many foreign media covering the situation in Afghanistan do not rule out the possibility that Baradar will be the future president of Afghanistan, since he enjoys enormous authority among the Taliban.