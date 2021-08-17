World The Taliban are shooting; The evacuation of Serbs underway; Women in the government? Military flights from Kabul airport, organized to evacuate diplomats and civilians from Afghanistan, were resumed this morning. Source: B92 Tuesday, August 17, 2021 | 10:40 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Shekib Rahmani

A senior security official from the airport told Reuters that the runways, from which frightening images of the panicked flight of people who died on that occasion came on Monday, are now ready for planes.



U.S. forces, which control the main airport in Kabul, suspended evacuation flights yesterday due to the chaos that arose on that occasion after the Taliban captured the capital of Afghanistan.



Images and footage that traveled the world showed Afghans rushing to the airport in an effort to leave the country, some of them running on the runway next to the plane that was preparing to take off, and there were also those who got on the plane. At least seven people were killed in the chaos at the airport, including those who fell from a US military transport plane.

"We won't be able to help everyone who worked with us"

Australia will not be able to help all Afghans who worked with its army, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said as an evacuation plan was being prepared after the Taliban took control of the country.



Australia has said it will send 250 troops to Kabul to evacuate Australian citizens and an unspecified number of Afghans who have obtained visas after working with Australia.

#BREAKING Turkey says welcomes 'positive messages' from Taliban in Afghanistan: foreign minister pic.twitter.com/x6nC8qbFCg — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 17, 2021

Departure of Spaniards, they are taking Afghans with them

EPA-EFE/Spanish Defense Ministry

Spanish troops are preparing for a flight at the airport in Zaragoza. The Spaniards will evacuate their citizens, but also the Afghans who cooperated with them and their families.

Taliban say women should be in government?!

The Taliban said women should be represented in the government. Taliban Cultural Commission member Enamullah Samangani said that "the Islamic Emirate does not want women to be victims" and added that they should be in power, but "in accordance with Sharia law."