World "Yugoslavia, Libya, now Afghanistan - it's quite logical" The events in Afghanistan are the logical outcome of the withdrawal of the U.S. and NATO forces, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik. Tuesday, August 17, 2021 | 09:19 Američki vojnici na aerdoromu u Kabulu/Tanjug/AP Photo/Shekib Rahmani

"Yugoslavia, Libya, and now Afghanistan. Could something else have been expected? A trillion has been spent in vain," he noted.



Grushko reminded that in NATO, for 20 years, they talked about the fortress of "transatlantic harmony and taking into account the opinion of every member of the Alliance: we came together, we will leave together".



"America said: 'Enough is enough', and the entire transatlantic unity has appeared in all its glory," Grushko stated.



He also stated that Russia had previously proposed to NATO to make an algorithm of actions on the issue of Afghanistan in case of evacuation in crisis situations, however, the Alliance was not interested.



"As a result of this arrogance, there are unforgiving demands that the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states now open the borders to all those who cooperated with NATO," the diplomat added.



The situation in Afghanistan has worsened in recent weeks after the Taliban's offensive on major cities was launched.