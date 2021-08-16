World UN on Afghanistan: "We are receiving frightening information" UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today called on the international community to unite to "eliminate the terrorist threat" in Afghanistan. Source: Tanjug Monday, August 16, 2021 | 21:20 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Chema Moya

"The international community should unite to ensure that Afghanistan is never used again as a platform or refuge for terrorist organizations," Guterres said at an extraordinary session of the UN Security Council convened today due to the crisis in Afghanistan.



He also called on the Security Council and the entire international community to work and act together and to use all available means to eliminate the global terrorist threat in Afghanistan and guarantee respect for basic human rights in that country.



Guterres also called on "the Taliban and all parties to respect and protect international humanitarian law and the rights and freedoms of all people" and said he was "particularly concerned about reports of growing violations of the human rights of Afghan women and girls."



"We are receiving frightening information about serious human rights violations throughout the country," said the secretary general from the UN headquarters in New York. He added that the following days were "crucial".



"The world is watching us. We must not and cannot leave the people of Afghanistan," he said.



At the same time, thousands of people in Afghanistan are desperately trying to flee the country at Kabul airport.