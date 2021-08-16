World Angela Merkel's first statement: We're going through difficult time, it's US decision We are going through difficult hours, now we have to concentrate on rescue mission, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said regarding the situation in Afghanistan. Source: Tanjug Monday, August 16, 2021 | 12:55 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN/POOL

At the session of the presidency of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Merkel pointed out that the situation at the airport in Kabul shows that security is possible only with the presence of U.S. troops.



The Chancellor emphasized that the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan was made by the Americans. She pointed out that the decision was made for internal political reasons.



"There was a domino effect after the withdrawal of forces," Merkel stated in her first statement related to the situation in Afghanistan.



She also referred to the possible wave of refugees from Afghanistan, adding that now it depends on the Taliban and the situation on the borders whether Afghans will be able to leave their country.



She emphasized that it is in Germany's interest for Afghans to be supplied on the spot, and pointed out the need for close cooperation with Turkey.

"We will evacuate 10.000 people"

Merkel pointed out that Germany may have to evacuate as many as 10.000 people from Afghanistan. Merkel said that while addressing her colleagues from her party, Christian Democratic Union (CDU), according to sources from that party.



Among those who may have to be evacuated are 2.500 Afghan support staff, as well as human rights activists, lawyers and others whom the government in Berlin considers dangerous if they stay in Afghanistan after the Taliban occupied Kabul, Reuters reports.



Merkel said that Germany should cooperate with the countries that border Afghanistan, in order to support those who are currently fleeing that country.



"This issue will keep us occupied for a long time," sources from the party say Merkel concluded.