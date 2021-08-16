World "Wherever the Americans were, they left eventually, Pristina must think about that" Secretary General of the National Assembly of Serbia, Veljko Odalović said that "since the Americans withdrew from Afghanistan, that means that the Taliban won" Source: RTS Monday, August 16, 2021 | 09:45 Tweet Share Tanjug/Leading Hand Ben Shread/Ministry of Defence via AP

Wherever the Americans were, they left that place eventually, and Pristina must think about that, says Odalović.



Taliban insurgents, who control nearly two-thirds of Afghanistan, entered the capital, Kabul, on Sunday and occupied the presidential palace. They announce that they will declare the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, but they promise not to take revenge on anyone. The President of Afghanistan has left the country.



Secretary General of the National Assembly of Serbia, Veljko Odalović, said being hosted on the RTS morning program that the Taliban are someone who "inherits" sharia, which has been put on hold even in many Muslim countries.



"America has shown irresponsible behavior. What they did, they withdrew their people and agreed with some countries, their favorites, to receive them," Odalovic says.



According to him, the Americans, wherever they were, left that place, and Pristina must consider this fact as well. Odalovic added that the people from Afghanistan will be displaced and that the Taliban will allow everyone to leave, because their goal is clean territory, but they will not allow people to return.



"Everyone has been fighting the Taliban for years, and now that the Americans have withdrawn and are withdrawing their people, it turns out that they have won," Odalovic said, noting that this could be a message for other conflicts in the world to go the same way.



Albanian media report that refugees from Afghanistan can also be accommodated in Kosovo and Metohija.