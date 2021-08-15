World 0

Chaos at Kabul airport - people in panic; The Taliban in the presidential palace

The Taliban launched an offensive on Kabul, after they surrounded the capital of Afghanistan, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced.

Source: B92
Share
AP Photo/Zabi Karimi
AP Photo/Zabi Karimi

Militants have taken control of Kabul University, located in the west of the Afghan capital.

According to him, the terrorists even raised their flags in one of the city areas not far from the university.

Al-Arabiya television reported that the Taliban announced that they would provide everyone who wanted to do so with the opportunity to leave Kabul.

Just before the Taliban entered Kabul, the Torkham border crossing with Pakistan, the last position still under the control of the Afghan government, belonged to a terrorist group. Thus, the rebels now control all border crossings in Afghanistan.

Chaos at Kabul airport: Hundreds want to leave Afghanistan and are panicking. Gunshots can be heard.

Ghani: I left Afghanistan to prevent bloodshed

The President of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani, announced today that he left the country in order to prevent bloodshed. Ghani said on Facebook that he left Afghanistan in order to avoid clashes with the Taliban, which would endanger millions of Kabul residents.

He did not reveal details about the current location in his first comment since leaving Kabul, but "Kabul News" announced earlier that he was in Oman.

Earlier tonight, the Taliban occupied the presidential palace in Kabul, Reuters reports.

French Ambassador to Afghanistan shares video: "Leaving the former Green Zone"

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

page 1 of 24 go to page